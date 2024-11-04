Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Four electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh while installing flexi banner, CM Naidu condoles deaths

The CM directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tanuku in West Godavari district.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 06:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 06:51 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us