Four held for gangraping law student in Andhra Pradesh

<p>Visakhapatnam: Four men were arrested here for allegedly gangraping a law student and blackmailing her with some intimate videos, police said.</p>.<p>The accused were arrested for allegedly raping the law student and also recording the act to blackmail her later, police said in a press release on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A case was registered under BNS Sections 70(1), 77, 351(2), 69 and 75(1), including Section 67 (A) of IT Act 2000 to 2008.</p>.<p>“All four accused (were) arrested and remanded. The victim's boyfriend (Vamsi) and his three close friends are the accused,” Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said.</p>.Two held for stabbing man over car parking issue in Delhi's Bharat Nagar.<p>According to police, the prime accused, Vamsi and the law student were in a relationship for more than a year and on August 13, 2024 he took the girl to his friend's room in Krishna Nagar in the port city, where she was sexually assaulted.</p>.<p>Later, other accused reached the spot and filmed the intimate moments of Vamsi and the girl, police said.</p>.<p>With the help of the girl’s boyfriend, the accused persons threatened the law student with her obscene videos and allegedly sexually assaulted her.</p>.<p>After months of harassment, the girl attempted suicide on November 18, but was rescued by her father. She then shared her ordeal with the family.</p>.<p>Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police leading to the arrest of the four on Tuesday, police added. </p>