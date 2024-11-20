Home
Four held for gangraping law student in Andhra Pradesh

The accused were arrested for allegedly raping the law student and also recording the act to blackmail her later, police said in a press release on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 06:08 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsCrimeAandhra Pradesh

