Four Hyderabad entrepreneurs donate Rs 3.7 crore to TTD's free food scheme for devotees

The mega kitchens of TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, cooks nearly 14 tons of rice and procures 10,000 litres of milk daily. Up to 7.5 tons of vegetables, which come as donations, are used in Annaprasadam canteens daily.