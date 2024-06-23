Four news channels off air in Andhra Pradesh post polls; YSRCP reaches out to TRAI

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member appealed to the regulator to conduct a thorough investigation and uphold the principles of a free and independent press by 'preventing undue governmental influence over media and broadcasting services.' Meanwhile, TDP spokesperson Jyotshna Tirunagari told PTI, "the TDP always believes in the freedom of speech and we give a lot of respect to the press and media. And we always believe in journalism as a very strong pillar for the society and the state."

She observed that the ruling party always accepts constructive criticism.