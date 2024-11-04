Fresh tenders soon for Amaravati developmental works: AP Minister Ponguru Narayana

Reservoirs to come up to prevent flooding

The Minister said that the World Bank has given its consent to release Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati works and stated that the bank representatives, however, asked the State Government to complete at the earliest possible the works related to the flood prevention works. As part of this exercise reservoirs are being constructed in various parts including the 217 km stretch of the capital city of Amaravati, the Minister said.



These reservoirs are being constructed as per the Netherlands design gravity canal reservoirs are being built at Kondaveeti and Palavagu in the capital region while storage reservoirs at Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, Sakhamuru and Vundavalli, Narayana said. The Minister for Municipal Administration said that the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road will certainly be taken up despite the bypass roads around the capital city of Amaravati.