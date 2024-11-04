Fresh tenders soon for Amaravati developmental works: AP Minister Ponguru Narayana

Panel put forth 23 recommendations
Stating that the panel had submitted its report on October 29 with 23 points, the MAUD Minister said that Monday's CRDA meeting discussed the report in detail and approved it. As per the 23 recommendations of this committee all the old tenders will be closed and fresh tenders will be called, he added.
Except the High Court and the Assembly building works tenders will be called for all other works before December 31 while for the High Court and the Assembly works tenders will be called by January next, Narayana observed. All these works will be completed within the next three years after which Amaravathi will be one of the best five cities in the world, he said.
Reservoirs to come up to prevent flooding
The Minister said that the World Bank has given its consent to release Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati works and stated that the bank representatives, however, asked the State Government to complete at the earliest possible the works related to the flood prevention works. As part of this exercise reservoirs are being constructed in various parts including the 217 km stretch of the capital city of Amaravati, the Minister said.
These reservoirs are being constructed as per the Netherlands design gravity canal reservoirs are being built at Kondaveeti and Palavagu in the capital region while storage reservoirs at Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, Sakhamuru and Vundavalli, Narayana said. The Minister for Municipal Administration said that the Inner Ring Road and Outer Ring Road will certainly be taken up despite the bypass roads around the capital city of Amaravati.
Published 04 November 2024, 17:53 IST