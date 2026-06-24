Gade Sai Krishna death: SIT says victim killed in police custody

SIT confirms Gade Sai Krishna died in police custody after illegal detention and torture by a Circle Inspector.

In one line

Key points

• Illegal detention Sai Krishna was unlawfully detained at Krishna Lanka police station from May 6, 2026, without being produced before a magistrate.

• Custodial torture Circle Inspector S Nagaraju allegedly inflicted injuries leading to Sai Krishna's death while in custody.

• Evidence suppression Critical aspects remain unresolved, including the body's location, involvement of others, and destruction of evidence.

• Legal failure Police misled the high court by claiming Sai Krishna's whereabouts were unknown despite evidence of his death in custody.