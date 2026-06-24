Gade Sai Krishna death: SIT says victim killed in police custody

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Concise summary of key highlights
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SIT confirms Gade Sai Krishna died in police custody after illegal detention and torture by a Circle Inspector.
Key points
• Illegal detention
Sai Krishna was unlawfully detained at Krishna Lanka police station from May 6, 2026, without being produced before a magistrate.
• Custodial torture
Circle Inspector S Nagaraju allegedly inflicted injuries leading to Sai Krishna's death while in custody.
• Evidence suppression
Critical aspects remain unresolved, including the body's location, involvement of others, and destruction of evidence.
• Legal failure
Police misled the high court by claiming Sai Krishna's whereabouts were unknown despite evidence of his death in custody.
• Public pressure
The TDP-led NDA government faced delays in arresting Nagaraju but constituted an SIT after sustained protests.
Key statistics
May 6 to May 8, 2026
Days Sai Krishna was held in illegal detention
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 June 2026, 13:25 IST