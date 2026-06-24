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Gade Sai Krishna death: SIT says victim killed in police custody

Several critical aspects of the case, however, remain unresolved
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Gade Sai Krishna death: SIT says victim killed in police custody

In one line
SIT confirms Gade Sai Krishna died in police custody after illegal detention and torture by a Circle Inspector.
Key points
Illegal detention
Sai Krishna was unlawfully detained at Krishna Lanka police station from May 6, 2026, without being produced before a magistrate.
Custodial torture
Circle Inspector S Nagaraju allegedly inflicted injuries leading to Sai Krishna's death while in custody.
Evidence suppression
Critical aspects remain unresolved, including the body's location, involvement of others, and destruction of evidence.
Legal failure
Police misled the high court by claiming Sai Krishna's whereabouts were unknown despite evidence of his death in custody.
Public pressure
The TDP-led NDA government faced delays in arresting Nagaraju but constituted an SIT after sustained protests.
Key statistics
May 6 to May 8, 2026
Days Sai Krishna was held in illegal detention
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 June 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra Pradeshcustodial death

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