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Gajuwaka murder case: Married Navy staffer killed girlfriend in friend's flat, wheeled body in trolley suitcase

Police confirmed that the friend remains entirely unaware that the killing took place in his apartment.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra Pradesh

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