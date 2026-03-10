Menu
Ghee loot! Locals gather with containers after tanker carrying 21,000 litres to Tirumala overturns in Andhra

Reports suggest that a case has been registered and a police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. The driver and cleaner sustained minor injuries.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:14 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 10:14 IST
