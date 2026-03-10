<p>Viral visuals from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>'s Kondapuram show a tanker overturned and several locals rushing to collect its contents. When a ghee tanker lost control and toppled in the Kadapa district, the spillage attracted people. It was learned that the transport vehicle was moving towards the sacred hills of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirumala">Tirumala</a> and the ghee it was carrying, estimated to be around 21,000 liters, was meant for the Sri Venkateshwara temple there. </p><p>However, when the tanker overturned and the ghee spilled on the roads and field, locals rushed to collect it. A video from the site captures people approaching the vehicle with containers to loot the ghee. Both men and women are seen collecting ghee in their pots, drums and buckets. </p>.<p>A local journalist named Surya Reddy posted the clippings online which showed locals rushing to the spot, only to collect ghee. In his X post, he informed netizens that the "tanker was carrying 21,000 litres of ghee to the Tirumala temple, but it lost control and overturned in the Kondapuram mandal of YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh."</p>.Adequate ghee stocks available to prepare laddus, says TTD.<p>Reports suggest that a case has been registered and a police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. The driver and cleaner sustained minor injuries.</p><p>Amid the ghee spillage, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams told news agency <em>PTI</em> that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/adequate-ghee-stocks-available-to-prepare-laddus-says-ttd-3925658">laddu preparation is continuing smoothly</a> and adequate ghee stocks are available, dismissing any other claims are false. </p>