Girl dies after suffering from food poisoning from eating 'stale meat', 8 more admitted in hospital

A young girl died in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada after allegedly suffering from food poisoning when she ate stale meat at a madrasa, media reports said.

The incident took place reportedly in a madrasa in Vijayawada's Ajit Singh Nagar. Reportedly, the girl ate stale meat which lead to food poisoning. Along with her, eight more people also complained of food poisoning and were admitted to a hospital.

As per a India Today report, ten children started vomiting after consuming the meat on June 27. The family members alleged food poisoning caused by stale meat.

In response to the incident, the victim's family members gathered at the madrasa office in Ajit Singh Nagar to protest and seek accountability.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into the matter to determine the exact cause of the incidents.