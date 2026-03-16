<p>Gold jewellery was stolen during an engagement ceremony in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirupati">Tirupati</a>, and was later returned through a courier, a police official informed on Monday.</p><p>"The jewellery which was reported stolen during the engagement ceremony was later sent back through a courier and kept at the couple's house doorstep," Naidupeta DSP G Chantibabu said in a statement to <em>PTI</em>.</p>.New Year's outing proves costly for Bengaluru bizman; jewellery, watches worth Rs 1.37 cr stolen.<p>Police officials informed that the jewels were stolen around 20 days ago, when a couple from Tirupati attended an engagement function at a private hall in Naidupeta.</p><p>According to police, the family informed the authorities after finding the jewellery at the entrance of their house.</p><p>Police collected fingerprints from the returned jewellery and launched a probe to identify the person involved in the theft.</p><p>Officials suspect that someone known to the family may have stolen the jewellery and later returned. Meanwhile, the police registered a case.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>