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Gold jewellery stolen at engagement ceremony returns via courier in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, the family informed the authorities after finding the jewellery at the entrance of their house.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshjewelleryTirupatiTrending

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