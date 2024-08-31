Heaviest rainfall in 200 years leaves eight dead in Andhra Pradesh

The state expects widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and moderate rainfall in others. Coastal areas are expected to experience strong winds. People in low-lying areas have been advised to be cautious. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had held a review meeting with the officials on the rain situation.

Vehicles struggled to navigate the flooded roads at all the important junctions in Vijayawada and Guntur towns. The toll gate at Kaza on the Chennai-Kolkata highway also witnessed heavy waterlogging, with many trucks and other four-wheelers finding it difficult to move.

Numerous areas witnessed the submersion of two-wheelers and other vehicles. Boulders fell on houses, resulting in the loss of lives of Meghana, Bollem Laxmi, Lalu, and Annapurna in Sunnapubattila centre.

The Chief Minister spoke to officials about relief measures and assured that the government would stand by the families of the deceased. The government announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the affected families. The Chief Minister suggested that officials should take the necessary steps to evacuate people from landslide-prone areas to safer zones. Expecting heavy rains for the next two to three days, he advised both the public and officials to remain vigilant.

Those who were washed away in Uppalapadu canal have been identified as Nadimpalli Raghavendra, 38, a mathematics teacher; Pasupuleti Soudi, 6, studying in 2nd class at Viva School; and Koduri Manvith, 9, studying in 3rd class at the same school.

Due to bad weather, Naidu also cancelled his tour to Ongole on Saturday and constantly monitored the rain situation, and directed officials to be fully vigilant. He said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in the state for another three days, and he asked the irrigation and revenue departments to coordinate and monitor the situation of tanks and reservoirs. In urban areas, heavy water logging on roads is causing traffic problems. He said the officials should address water logging issues and implement traffic diversions to prevent inconvenience to people. Rain and floods have a high chance of contaminating drinking water and food. He stressed the importance of paying special attention to water contamination.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued warnings of significant weather disturbances on Saturday and Sunday in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued an advisory urging residents to exercise extreme caution to ensure their safety and well-being.

The GHMC recommended keeping children indoors, avoiding waterlogged streets as pedestrians, and advised two-wheelers to steer clear of flooded roads. Residents should contact the Disaster Response Force at the toll-free numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 in case of emergencies.