Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after 'hidden camera' found in girls' washroom in Andhra hostel

The alleged discovery of a hidden camera in the girls' washroom in a college hostel in Andhra Pradesh has triggered a storm.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The incident took place at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in the Krishna District.
The Telugu Desam Party in a statement, acknowledged the situation, and said "The CM ordered an inquiry into the concern of the students about the presence of hidden cameras in the hostel. The Chief Minister ordered District Collector and SP to go to the spot immediately along with District Minister Kollu Ravindra."
However, the Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana has claimed that no hidden cameras were found on the premises so far. "But the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited," he told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, protests erupted after the discovery of the camera. Students were heard chanting 'we want justice' while demanding authorities take action against the accused and assure their safety on campus.
The police have reportedly identified the accused as Vijay, who they say is a student of the same college. As per News18, his laptop has been seized and 300 obscene videos were recovered, which the cops suspect he sold to other students.
The incident comes at a time when the country is protesting over the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder and the Malayalam film industry is witnessing its MeToo moment.
Published 30 August 2024, 05:45 IST