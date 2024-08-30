Chandrababu Naidu orders probe after 'hidden camera' found in girls' washroom in Andhra hostel

The alleged discovery of a hidden camera in the girls' washroom in a college hostel in Andhra Pradesh has triggered a storm.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The incident took place at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in the Krishna District.

The Telugu Desam Party in a statement, acknowledged the situation, and said "The CM ordered an inquiry into the concern of the students about the presence of hidden cameras in the hostel. The Chief Minister ordered District Collector and SP to go to the spot immediately along with District Minister Kollu Ravindra."

However, the Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana has claimed that no hidden cameras were found on the premises so far. "But the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited," he told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, protests erupted after the discovery of the camera. Students were heard chanting 'we want justice' while demanding authorities take action against the accused and assure their safety on campus.