High drama in Andhra Congress: Blamed for electoral rout in state, Y S Sharmila locks out PCC office bearers

Hyderabad: Congress has not improved its performance in Andhra Pradesh, but the state unit has unleashed high drama, pushing the party into further crisis.

Sunkara Padmasree and P Rakesh Reddy, two working presidents of PCC, dashed off letters to the central leadership, citing PCC chief YS Sharmila as responsible for the party's disastrous performance in the just concluded elections, as well as alleging quid pro quo by her personal team in allocating tickets.

Following the letters, PCC chief Sharmila dissolved all the committees in the state unit and also ordered the locking of the rooms of these working presidents at the PCC office in Vijayawada.

“In the history of the AICC, neither the party nor its leadership has ever witnessed a PCC president who locks the office doors of the working presidents and dissolves all committees with immediate effect in response to calls for a fact-finding committee regarding the recently concluded assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. This behaviour exemplifies not only PCC President Sharmila's disdain towards the organisational structure but also disregards the incessant hard work of the cadre,” said Padmasree.