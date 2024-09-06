High-level probe rules out use of hidden cameras in Andhra Pradesh's girls college hostel

Hyderabad: The high-level probe ordered by Andhra Pradesh government has found no evidence of hidden cameras in girls' hostel.
Students of SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district protested a few days ago, alleging there were secret cameras in girls washrooms.
The government ordered a probe, with an IG rank police official appointed as the panel chief. They also brought in technical experts from CDAC, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), to inspect the laptops and gadgets of the male students suspected of sharing videos of the girls.
Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar confirmed the absence of cameras, stating that three IGs conducted the investigation and found nothing suspicious at the college.
He further said that police teams, accompanied by students and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, also inspected the hostel washrooms but found no hidden cameras.
“No student has come forward to report the sighting of a hidden camera on campus, nor have they witnessed any footage from such devices. The washrooms and showers underwent a comprehensive inspection, but no cameras were discovered. We have interviewed many students, none of whom reported seeing hidden cameras,” said IG Ashok Kumar.
It is learnt a disagreement among friends sparked rumors which quickly spread and triggered protests. The police seized 14 mobile phones and 6 laptops from students implicated in the case and examined them thoroughly. One laptop was forwarded to the CERT team for further analysis.
During the protests, girls claimed that hundreds of videos had been sent to the boys' hostel, and it was reported that some of the boys had sold these videos on pornography sites on the dark web.
The entire incident is believed to have occurred with cooperation of a student from the girls' hostel and some from the boys' hostel.
During the preliminary investigation, the police also discovered no hidden cameras in the girls' hostel.
Minister of IT and HRD Nara Lokesh claimed that a section of the media unleashed fake propaganda about secret cameras to malign the government, despite the fact that neither the college campus nor the hostel premises had any such cameras.
Published 06 September 2024, 16:01 IST