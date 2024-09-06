High-level probe rules out use of hidden cameras in Andhra Pradesh's girls college hostel

Hyderabad: The high-level probe ordered by Andhra Pradesh government has found no evidence of hidden cameras in girls' hostel.

Students of SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district protested a few days ago, alleging there were secret cameras in girls washrooms.

The government ordered a probe, with an IG rank police official appointed as the panel chief. They also brought in technical experts from CDAC, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), to inspect the laptops and gadgets of the male students suspected of sharing videos of the girls.

Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar confirmed the absence of cameras, stating that three IGs conducted the investigation and found nothing suspicious at the college.

He further said that police teams, accompanied by students and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, also inspected the hostel washrooms but found no hidden cameras.