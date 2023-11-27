Himalayan black bear mauls zoo keeper to death in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: A 23-year-old animal keeper was mauled to death by a Himalayan black bear in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo) on Monday.

B Nagesh Babu was attacked by Jihwan, the bear, estimated to be around 15 years old, an official said.

"Nagesh had left all the doors open in the animal night house and gone inside to clean, following which the animal came into the night house and attacked the keeper," said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a release.

According to the Zoo, Babu was found lying in an unconscious state with serious injuries on head, left arm and chest by the animal night house. Following the attack, the zoo officials managed to lure the beast back into its enclosure using honey.

The Forest Department declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Babu's family.