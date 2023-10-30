Human error likely reason for Andhra railway accident

Human error was a likely reason for the railway accident in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, sources in the Indian Railways said.

Sources said during the preliminary probe it was found that the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train overshot the signal.

"Two coaches of 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger got derailed," said a railway official.

"Rescue operations are underway. All passengers shifted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation. Spoke to the CM of Andhra Pradesh, state govt and railway teams are working in close coordination (sic)," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X.