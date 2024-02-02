Iconic Godavari Express connecting Telugu states marks golden jubilee of operations

"Trains are a part of the rich legacy of Indian Railways and deserve to be celebrated with great pride," Patil said in a press release.

"Initially the maximum speed of Godavari Express was 50 kmph and was raised to a staggering 130 kmph over the years in permissible sections of the Vijayawada and Secunderabad Divisions."

He noted that Godavari Express, which first ran on February 1, 1974, continues to be a favourite train of the masses, considering its convenient hours of operation and punctuality.