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IMD forecasts thunderstorms, gusty winds in Andhra Pradesh for next five days

According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on May 3.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 09:06 IST
IMDAndhra PradeshRainfallweather forecastamravati

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