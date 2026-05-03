IMD forecasts thunderstorms, gusty winds in Andhra Pradesh for next five days

<p>Amaravati: As temperatures continue to hover above 44 degrees Celsius in parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=andhra%20pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, the IMD on Sunday forecast <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-weather-scorching-heat-turns-to-thunderstorm-in-hours-orange-alert-issued-3985275">thunderstorms</a>, rainfall, and gusty winds over the next five days, offering some relief from the prevailing heat.</p><p>According to the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on May 3.</p><p>"Thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and prevailing hot and humid conditions are expected to affect parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days," said the IMD in a press release.</p><p>Gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, while winds of up to 40 kmph are expected over Rayalaseema, it said.</p><p>The IMD noted that on May 4, similar conditions are likely to continue, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, along with gusty winds.</p>.Bengaluru may see light to moderate rains this week: IMD.<p>On May 5 and 6, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph.</p><p>Further, winds of around 40 kmph are likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during this period.</p><p>On May 7, thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, with gusty winds continuing.</p><p>The IMD observed that a north-south trough extending from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu persists at 1.5 km above mean sea level.</p>