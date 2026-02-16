<p>Hyderabad: Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates visited Amaravati on Monday and praised the Andhra Pradesh government's Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) during an hour-long visit to its centre. </p><p>Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented details on RTGS operations, including civic services via data lakes, AWARE 2.0, WhatsApp governance, the Sanjeevani health project, and Amaravati capital development.</p><p>Bill Gates evinced keen interest and asked the Chief Minister for details on some subjects.</p><p>When the Chief Minister explained on collecting public satisfaction levels on government services through RTGS, Bill Gates appreciated the system and asked for the steps being taken to protect the land records of people. The Chief Minister said that the government is using blockchain technology and QR code to prevent tampering of land records.</p>.Anthropic bets big on Bengaluru with new India office .<p>Bill Gates also enquired about the implementation of Sanjeevani health project being implemented in Kuppam constituency with the support of Gates Foundation. When Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government maintaining health record of all people using AI, Bill Gates appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister and opined that diagnostic services should be made available for poor at low price. Bill Gates also enquired about the Amaravati capital development, for which the Chief Minister said that Amaravati will be developed as green and blue city.</p><p>In a separate meeting with ministers and officials with Bill Gates, the Chief Minister said that the visit of Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates to Andhra Pradesh will pave way for further digital revolution. Recollecting his first meeting with Bill Gates during 1997 as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and convincing him to set up Microsoft in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that from that time IT sector witnessed rapid growth in Hyderabad. He said that Andhra Pradesh has abundant natural resources and the state government now focusing on wealth creation.</p><p>He said the Swarnandhra vision 2047 will become a reality with the cooperation of Gates foundation.</p><p>During the interaction with ministers and officials, appreciating the vision of Chandrababu Naidu, Bill Gates said that the Chief Minister is ahead in thinking amongst global leaders. He said India is ahead in digital revolution and both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are playing key role in the digital revolution. </p><p>He said that Gates Foundation giving priority for health sector and taken up majority of health projects. He stressed the need for rendering health services to all. He appreciated the Sanjeevani health project being implemented with Gates Foundation in Kuppam. He said AI will be more useful in bringing reforms in education sector. He appreciated the efforts of AP government in introducing technology in agricultural sector for the benefit of farmers. He opined that even in developed countries technology is not being used for agricultural sector, whereas Andhra Pradesh is ahead in using technology in agriculture. </p><p>He also praised the Disaster management services using technology to prevent loss of life and property during natural calamities.</p>