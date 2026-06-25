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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

India will be unstoppable if Ganga, Cauvery interlinked: Andhra CM Naidu

According to the CM, rivers must be interlinked within the states first, followed by linking rivers in other states.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsGangaAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduCauvery

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