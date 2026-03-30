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Indian Navy staff kills woman in Visakhapatnam, stores body parts in fridge

Reportedly, Ravindra's wife had left for her parents' home after which he called his lover, Polipalli Mounika, to spend some time together at his residence.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCrimeAndhra PradeshIndian NavyVisakhapatnam

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