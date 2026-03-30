<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-navy">Indian Navy</a> staff allegedly murdered a 28-year-old woman, dismembered her body, and attempted to destroy evidence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a>'s Gajuwaka area, a police official informed on Monday.</p><p>The accused was identified as Chintada Ravindra, posted at INS Dega, and he had been in contact with the deceased Polipalli Mounika since 2021 after meeting her through a dating application, police said.</p><p>According to the police, the accused bought a knife online, dismembered the body, stored some parts in a refrigerator, and burnt the head and hands at a vacant place on Sunday.</p>.Merchant navy captain from Ranchi dies near Strait of Hormuz; kin seek help to bring back body.<p>Reportedly, Ravindra's wife had left for her parents' home after which he called his lover, Polipalli Mounika, to spend some time together at his residence. </p><p>They had an altercation, which led Ravindra to killing his lover, dismembering her body, and disposing it in various locations. </p><p>"A Navy staff (Ravindra) on Sunday killed Mounika at his residence following an altercation and later dismembered the body, disposed of the parts at different locations," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The two developed a relationship over time and frequently met at various locations across Visakhapatnam, such as parks and theatres, police said.</p><p>On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly called her to his flat, where a heated argument broke out before he smothered her to death, the official added.</p><p>According to the accused, the woman had allegedly taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him and threatened to reveal their relationship to his wife, leading to frequent disputes between them, the official said after the Ravindra went to confess his crime. </p><p>Further investigation is underway to detect the locations of the missing body parts led by a special police team, reported <em>NDTV</em>.</p>