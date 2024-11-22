Individuals linked to Adani bribery case associated with Congress, alleges Andhra BJP chief
Referring to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, erstwhile YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, previous Congress regime in Chhattisgarh and former BJD government in Odisha, Purandeswari claimed that these political dispensations were 'close to the Congress'.
Recent allegations from the U.S. SEC against the Adani Group have raised serious questions. The SEC claims there were bribery incidents involving former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials. They allege that between July 2021 and February 2022,… pic.twitter.com/oYWMYrbXVP