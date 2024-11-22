Home
andhra pradesh

Individuals linked to Adani bribery case associated with Congress, alleges Andhra BJP chief

Referring to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, erstwhile YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, previous Congress regime in Chhattisgarh and former BJD government in Odisha, Purandeswari claimed that these political dispensations were 'close to the Congress'.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:54 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 08:54 IST
