Jagan govt allotted 42 acres land for YSRCP offices in 26 districts for Rs 1,000 lease: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday alleged that the former YSRCP government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated 42 acres of land in 26 districts for building party offices at a nominal cost of Rs 1,000 lease for 33 years.

The minister posted the information on social media platform X along with several pictures of alleged YSRCP offices under construction.

"You (Jagan) allocated 42 acres of land in 26 districts for YSRCP (offices) at a meagre cost of Rs 1,000 lease for 33 years," Lokesh said in a post on X, attaching more than a dozen pictures of the alleged YSRCP offices under construction in various parts of the state.