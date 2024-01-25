Jagan hopes lighting strikes twice at LS polls

Hyderabad: Even as some MPs have exited YSRCP after finding out that they will not be given the party ticket for the upcoming general elections to be held in a few months, a close look at the 2019 elections shows that rejig has worked wonders for the party in 2019 elections.
In 2019, based on micro-level surveys, Jagan changed almost all candidates except two from the 2014 polls list in the 25 parliament segments. The result was that YSRCP won 22 seats out of the 25 seats in the state.
In 2014, which was the first general election that Jagan faced, YSRCP could win only eight Lok Sabha seats.
Undeterred by the defeat, Jagan undertook a padayatra, engaged Prashant Kishor and announced Navaratanalu which formed the basis for the party’s final manifesto, three years before the polls.
During the padayatra, he met leaders and cadre which helped him understand local equations. With the help of on-the-ground assessment he gained and the surveys, Jagan changed almost all the candidates in 2019 polls. He retained only Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and Rajampet MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy. He either changed the seats or denied tickets to sitting MPs.
Jagan is hoping lightning strikes twice as he hopes to repeat the 2019 results. "It's a gamble which worked wonders for Jagan in 2019. But, we will have to wait and see if it will work again. For now, there is a lot of resistance from the leaders on changing candidates and/or denial of tickets. I, however, believe there are some solid calculations behind making so many changes," a YSRCP leader told DH.
Over the last few days, Jagan has denied tickets to at least 23 sitting MLAs and in a few places he shuffled the seats. Sources told DH, another round of lists will be out in a few days.
It was reported earlier that following BRS's loss in Telangana, Jagan may deny tickets to at least 40 MLAs. Jagan believes that re-nominating sitting MLAs and MPs to contest in the 2023 assembly polls had cost the BRS.