Jagan hopes lighting strikes twice at LS polls

Jagan is hoping lightning strikes twice as he hopes to repeat the 2019 results. "It's a gamble which worked wonders for Jagan in 2019. But, we will have to wait and see if it will work again. For now, there is a lot of resistance from the leaders on changing candidates and/or denial of tickets. I, however, believe there are some solid calculations behind making so many changes," a YSRCP leader told DH.