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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Jagan Reddy accuses Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra govt of 'deception, scams, fraud'

He said Naidu came forward with 143 promises in his election manifesto in the run up to 2024 polls, and today people are asking about the fate of those promises.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 09:10 IST
IndiaAndhra PradeshChandrababu NaiduYS Jagan Mohan Reddy

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