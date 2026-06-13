Jagan Reddy accuses Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra govt of 'deception, scams, fraud'

<p>Amaravati: YSRCP supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jagan%20mohan">YS Jagan Mohan Reddy</a> has characterised the tenure of the TDP-led government as the one defined by “deception, scams and fraud” in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=andhra%20pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p>.<p>The opposition leader’s charges come in the wake of the Chandrababu Naidu-led government completing two years in office, which was celebrated by convening a public meeting at Damineedu village in Tirupati district on Friday.</p>.<p>“There is no connection whatsoever between the words spoken during elections and the actions taken after coming to power. Every moment is nothing but deception, scams, and fraud!” said Jagan in a post late on Friday.</p>.<p>According to him, Naidu came forward with 143 promises in his election manifesto in the run up to 2024 polls, and today people are asking about the fate of those promises.</p>.<p>The coalition government has deceived farmers, women, youth and students, including every family. The southern state saw no development in the last couple of years but the spread of “blatant lies.” He alleged that people witnessed "political vendetta, discrimination, atrocities, and a reign of terror.” “All systems have collapsed. There is no protection for women or children. They have corrupted the police along with every system. They have brutally undermined peace and security. They are running the state like a jungle raj. What do we say about a leader who is vengeful against his own people?” he asked.</p>.<p>Referring to the construction of the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, Jagan said “mafias” are running sand, soil, liquor, quartz and laterite activities and operations to “loot the state.” On the other hand, he alleged that the burden on people is only increasing day by day with “inflated” electricity charges and the rise in VAT on petrol and diesel. Bus fares have risen and the prices of essential commodities have surged, along with taxes.</p>.Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to monitor SIR; launches statewide protest against TDP govt.<p>“But people’s income hasn’t grown! Every family is struggling financially, in distress! As a result, living standards are declining. Poverty is rearing its head,” said the YSRCP leader.</p>.<p>The opposition leader said that agriculture is in crisis with unfair crop pricing, the education and health sectors have deteriorated and the future of unemployed youth has been shattered by alleged irregularities and scams in the DSC teacher recuitment process.</p>.<p>He claimed that YSRCP’s protest rallies across the state on Friday against the two-year-old government had resonated with people’s “anguish and opposition to the current political dispensation.” Further, Jagan said Naidu can allegedly deceive people for a while with “lies” but can never deceive them forever.</p>.<p>“The people are watching everything. They remember every promise. They are counting every deception. Our fight on behalf of the people… will not stop. We will expose the deceptions. We will question the scams and your injustices!” he said.</p>.<p>With the support of all sections, the strength of the people, and God’s grace, this “wicked government” will surely fall, Jagan added.</p>.<p>However, Naidu dismissed the opposition claims and said the change in government in 2024 was the entrustment of a responsibility to rebuild the state and not just a an election victory.</p>.<p>Naidu alleged that central schemes and irrigation programmes were eroded while “investors were chased away,” affecting the future of youth.</p>.<p>People who gambled under the guise of three capitals do not have the eligibility to talk about the public, said Naidu, alluding to former CM Jagan.</p>.<p>During the five years between 2019 and 2024, Andhra Pradesh lost opportunities and we are taking one step at a time to repair the state, he said.</p>.<p>Further, the CM said his government set the institutions on the right path to honour the faith reposed on it by people.</p>.<p>As promised, we are delivering welfare, development and good governance, he said, adding that the government won the trust of people by implementing welfare promises. </p>