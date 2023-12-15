Jagan Reddy calls Naidu, Kalyan 'non-locals' in Andhra Pradesh and 'cancerous'

“Naidu and Pawan are unable to relish the transparent implementation of various schemes like Amma Vodi, digitalisation of class rooms and introduction of English medium in Government schools,” he said and asked the people to not be misled by the false promises and malicious propaganda of the opposition and its friendly media.

He urged the people to become his soldiers if they feel they are benefitted by the welfare schemes, root out the cancerous TDP and Jana Sena and bless YSRCP with victory in the next elections.

Describing the opposition TDP and Jana Sena as cancerous, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to reject them in the next elections.

He said that YSRCP has a strong commitment towards people and adopts a humane approach in solving their problems while the TDP has no such commitment, love or affection.

Jagan added Naidu has not even a single achievement to his credit in his 45 year long political career adding that the TDP leader has no history of adhering to promises.

But, as elections draw nearer, Naidu enacts political dramas with fake promises by forging alliances and resorting to gimmicks and conspiracies in cahoots with foster son and package star Pawan Kalyan who received lesser votes for his party in all constituencies together he had contested than independent candidate Barrelakka (Sirisha) in Telangana elections, he said.

Jagan inaugurates Kidney Research Centre

Earlier Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Rs 700 crore YSR Sujaladhara Project at Makarapuram and the 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital worth Rs. 85 crore at Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Addressing a huge public meeting at the Railway Grounds here on Thursday after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that by dedicating the Kidney Research Centre and Sujaladhara Project to people, he has fulfilled his padayatra promise given at a public meeting on December 30, 2018.

The Kidney Research and Super Specialty Hospital will be developed as a world class facility and nodal centre for the treatment of kidney-related ailments across the State, he said, adding that it would extend comprehensive and advanced medical care to kidney patients free of cost.

The hospital, having three blocks in four floors, is equipped with state-of-the art medical facilities including general medicine, nephrology, urology departments, dialysis wings, ICU wards, radio diagnosis, pathology, microbiology and biochemistry laboratories, post-surgery care, CT scan. Digital X-ray and holmium laser uro-dynamic machines.

The hospital, having 375 staff members including 42 specialist doctors, 60 nurses and 60 support and Para-medical staff, will be developed as a kidney transplantation centre also in the days to come and the first kidney transplantation is likely to take place in February.