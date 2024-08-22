Jagan reiterates YSRCP's continued support for Muslim welfare, vows to oppose Waqf Bill

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday pledged his continued support for the Muslim minorities welfare and vowed to oppose the Waqf Bill, which has raised concerns about land encroachment issues.

He held a meeting with Muslim minorities at his residence in Tadepalli on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that the YSRCP has always focused on addressing the issues of Muslim minorities. He emphasized that the party has consistently worked for their welfare and development and will continue to support them. He assured that the concerns raised about the Waqf Bill would be strongly represented by the party's MPs in Parliament. He also mentioned that party's Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, would take the lead in presenting their objections in Parliament.