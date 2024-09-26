Jagan's Tirumala visit likely to fuel political tension in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader L Dinakar highlighted that Reddy has his constitutional right to follow the religion of his choice but called for respecting the rituals, customs, traditions, rules and regulations of other faiths.

"He is trying to enter into Hindu temples. He shall adhere to the systems and practices of Hindu temples, otherwise, he is ineligible to enter the Devasthanam (Tirumala temple)," Dinakar told PTI.

Further, Dinakar alleged that the opposition leader should tender an apology for the alleged atrocities against temples during his regime and the utilisation of substandard ghee for making Tirupati laddu prasadam (consecrated food).

Earlier, AP BJP chief D Purandeswari had raked up the issue.

"We are given to understand that Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to visit Tirumala on the 28th of this month. The practice of declaring one's faith has been in vogue for decades in Tirumala."

"As per G.O. MS NO- 311 of AP Revenue Endowments--1, Rule no 16, Non-Hindus must give a declaration at Vaikuntam queue complex before darshan in the faith form. This is also as per TTD general regulations Rule 136," Purandeswari had said in a post on 'X.'

Meanwhile, Telagana BJP leader K Madhavi Latha, undertook a 'prayaschitta yatra' (penance) to Tirupati to seek apologies from God for the impurities allegedly found in the 'laddu prasadam'.