Janasena declares candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha seat

Mangalagiri: Janasena, an NDA partner from Andhra Pradesh, has named T Uday Srinivas as the alliance candidate for the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.
Janasena, which is in alliance with the BJP and TDP in the state, has been allotted 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats as part of a seat sharing deal.
'T Uday Srinivas will be the Janasena candidate from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency,' a press release from Janasena quoted its chief Pawan Kalyan as saying on Tuesday.
Kalyan announced Srinivas' name during a party internal meeting in which 160 people from Pithapuram constituency joined the party.
Kalyan is contesting the Legislative Assembly election from Pithapuram segment.
So far, the party has announced the names of seven Assembly candidates and one LS candidate from the party, and is due to announce candidature of the remaining 14 Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha constituency.
The Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held simultaneously on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.
(Published 20 March 2024, 06:03 IST)