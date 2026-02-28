Menu
Kakinada blast: Andhra CM vows justice after visiting victims, four officials suspended

CM said the blast claimed mostly women and SC community members who had come for daily wage work to support their families.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 18:25 IST
Published 28 February 2026, 18:25 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

