<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday evening visited the injured victims at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada following the devastating explosion at Suryashree Fireworks unit in Vetlapalem village, Samalkot Mandal, Kakinada district and announced an exgratia of Rs 20 lakhs to each family of the victims. </p><p>He also announced suspension of four senior district officials. He said the blast claimed mostly women and SC community members who had come for daily wage work to support their families.</p><p>Naidu, who rushed from Vizianagaram after reviewing the situation with senior officials, consoled the grieving kin and assured comprehensive government support. "The government stands firmly with the affected families," he said, announcing ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh per deceased family from state funds. The Centre has separately declared Rs 2 lakh per family.</p>.Wedding season rush, festival orders behind Kakinada fireworks blast that killed 21.<p>Expressing outrage over negligence by local officials, Naidu announced the immediate suspension of four key officers, RDO, DSP, District Labour Officer, and Fire Officer. "Post-inquiry, action will extend to all responsible parties," he added.</p><p>Addressing the media at GGH, Naidu called the firecracker incident "highly unfortunate and heart-wrenching. So far, 20 have died; nine remain critical, with two narrowly escaping. Among victims 12 SC members and nine women,” he said.</p><p>"This is the second such event recently," he noted, vowing prevention measures. "We will conduct a thorough inquiry, fix responsibility, and ensure no recurrences," said Naidu.</p><p>Naidu slammed safety lapses. "Permissions were granted, workers hired but no precautions for explosive materials," he said and ordered data collection on all firecracker units, CCTV installation across sites linked to control rooms, and stricter licensing.</p><p>Targeting unit owners, Naidu warned that some have grown habitual to recklessness, playing with lives. “We won't just arrest but prosecute them and also seize assets for victims. They have no right to act whimsically," he said.</p>