india andhra pradesh

Kharge, Rahul hold talks with Andhra Congress leaders over Lok Sabha polls

The meeting comes amid a series of meetings being held by the Congress high command with its state leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 09:36 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders of the party held a meeting with leaders of its Andhra Pradesh unit to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to X, the Congress president called it an important strategy meeting where leaders shared their thoughts on strengthening the party for the general elections.

"Everyone believes that ground situation has drastically changed after government formation in Karnataka and Telangana. Every leader and worker is going to work hard and re-establish the bond which the people of Andhra Pradesh once shared with the Congress party," Kharge said.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, of which 22 are presently with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has three seats.

(Published 27 December 2023, 09:36 IST)
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeAndhra PradeshIndia PoliticsLok Sabha elections

