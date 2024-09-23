Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Laddu row: Four-hour ritualistic sanitisation at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 02:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple is underway now, temple sources said on Monday.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and will last till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTDTirupatiladdoos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT