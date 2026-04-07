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Land for PSPs in Andhra Pradesh: Probe sought into land allotments

Former senior bureaucrat and Government of India Secretary EAS Sarma has raised serious concerns about the practice.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

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