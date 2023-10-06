Left-wing extremism on the wane in Andhra Pradesh, says CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy affirmed that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in on the wane in the state and Maoist activities are contained to only a few pockets of agency areas.

In his address at the review meeting on LWE chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah held in New Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh has been battling LWE for over four decades and the multi-pronged approach, comprising security measures, development initiatives, and safeguarding the rights and entitlements of local communities under the National Policy and Action Plan, has yielded positive results.

He stated that the government has been able to restrict the Maoist activities to a few pockets in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts from their original strength in five districts while the LWE cadre strength has also come down to 50 in 2023 from 150 in 2019.