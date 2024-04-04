Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Janasena announces candidate for Avanigadda Assembly seat

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced M Buddha Prasad as the party's candidate from Avanigadda constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Following deliberations with party seniors, Kalyan confirmed the candidate for Avanigadda constituency.

"On Thursday morning, Kalyan deliberated with party seniors and confirmed the candidature of M Buddha Prasad," Janasena said in a press release.

The actor-politician is expected to take a decision on the candidate for Palakonda constituency in a couple of days while the party, an NDA constituent in the state, is considering whether to replace its Railway Kodur candidate, Y Bhaskar Rao, or not.