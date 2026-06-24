Lower prices, higher costs hit Andhra Pradesh aqua farmers

<p>Lakhs of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh — the state long regarded as the cradle of shrimp farming in India — are caught in a deepening crisis.</p><p>A punishing combination of depressed market prices, triggered by the West Asia conflict, and surging feed costs has pushed many to the brink.</p><p>Some have already declared “crop holidays”, while others are actively considering converting their shrimp farms back into paddy fields.</p><p>The shrimp-farming boom that reshaped coastal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> in the mid-to-late 1990s transformed the economic lives of farmers across the Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, and Nellore districts, who converted lakhs of acres of paddy land into far more lucrative aquaculture operations. </p><p>Today, that transformation — which created an industry on which 10 lakh families rely directly and indirectly — is being reversed as the numbers start to tell a stark story.</p>.'Anxious farmers are looking for leadership': R Ashoka asks Karnataka govt to appoint full-time agriculture minister.<p>Rising pond lease rates, feed prices, and electricity charges have pushed production costs of 100-count shrimp to Rs 270-290 per kg, 50-count to Rs 340-350 per kg, and 30-count to over Rs 450 per kg.</p><p>Yet, market prices have moved sharply in the opposite direction. A kilogram of 100-count shrimp that once fetched Rs 275 now sells for just Rs 225, 50-count has dropped to Rs 285, and 30-count to Rs 425 — wiping out margins.</p><p>Shrimp are graded by count per kg. Fewer shrimp per kg means bigger size, which fetch higher prices and are believed to taste better.</p><p>Vegesna Gopala Krishnam Raju, a shrimp farmer from the Lankalakoderu village in West Godavari who has been in the sector since 1998, recently declared a crop holiday on his six-acre farm and formally wrote to the local tahsildar informing him of his decision.</p><p>“I have never seen such a crisis in all my years of farming,” he told DH. “Buyers and feed companies have become cartels, dictating prices and rendering us helpless. Earlier, we received government subsidies on generators and aerators. Now, without support, it is impossible to sustain.”</p>.Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders drone surveys for crop losses, seeks faster insurance payouts for farmers.<p> The input cost burden is equally daunting. Producing one tonne of Vanami shrimp requires an investment of Rs 2.6 lakh, while Tiger shrimp costs Rs 3.5 lakh per tonne.</p><p>According to shrimp farmers with whom <em>DH</em> interacted, feed alone accounts for Rs 1.5 lakh of that outlay, and its price has nearly doubled from Rs 72,000 per tonne in 2023 to Rs 1.08 lakh today.</p><p>Total expenditure per acre currently runs to Rs 3.5-4.5 lakh, with no assurance of recovering even the investment.</p><p>“We have no choice. With such feed prices and such low market returns, we are forced to announce a crop holiday,” a farmer from Amalapuram told <em>DH</em>.</p>