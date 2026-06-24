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Lower prices, higher costs hit Andhra Pradesh aqua farmers

A kilogram of 100-count shrimp that once fetched Rs 275 now sells for just Rs 225, 50-count price has dropped to Rs 285, and 30-count to Rs 425 — wiping out margins.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 22:34 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshaqua farmingPremium

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