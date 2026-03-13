Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

LPG shortage: IT employees, students manage with tomato or lemon rice and idli as hostels trim menus

Almost all restaurants have stopped takeaway orders, and banquets have been suspended.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 13:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsHyderabadAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us