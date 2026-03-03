<p>The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ttd">TTD</a>) has announced that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, along with several other temples under its management, will remain closed for devotees on Tuesday for about 10 hours due to the lunar eclipse.</p><p><br>Darshan will resume at 8:30 pm once the purification rituals following the eclipse are completed, TTD said.</p><p><br>“The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temples">Temples </a>under TTD will remain closed for over 10 hours and reopen only after Suddhi and other purificatory rituals,” the temple administration stated.</p><p><br>In Tirupati, the Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple will also observe the closure during the eclipse.</p><p>The lunar eclipse is expected between 3:20 pm and 6:47 pm, and in line with tradition, temple doors will be closed nearly six hours before the eclipse begins.</p>.Last total lunar eclipse until 2029 is coming tomorrow.<p>Other temples in Narayanavanam, Karvetinagaram, Nagalapuram, Bugga, Satravada, Nagari, Tarigonda, Vayalpad, and Kosuvaripalli will also remain closed during this period.</p><p><br>To manage the temporary closure, TTD has cancelled several sevas including Astadala Padapadmaradhana Seva, Unjal Seva, and Arjita Brahmotsavam for the day. Special darshan options such as VIP break darshan, Srivari darshan, Rs 300 special darshan, and NRI darshan have also been suspended.</p><p><br>TTD officially manages Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, widely regarded as the richest Hindu shrine in the world.<br></p>