Major milestone for Amaravati Quantum Valley as its indigenous Dilution Refrigerator attains -269°C

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amaravati%20Quantum%20Valley">Amaravati Quantum Valley</a> (AQV) has achieved a landmark milestone for India with its indigenous Dilution Refrigerator successfully reaching 4 Kelvin (-269°C) at the Quantum Reference Facility in Medha Towers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amaravati">Amaravati</a>.</p><p>This marks one of the most important advances yet in India’s quest to build a complete homegrown quantum technology ecosystem. The Quantum Reference Facility that was launched last year in Amaravati serves as a national testbed and validation platform for quantum technologies.</p><p>It enables the development, integration, testing and validation of critical components across cryogenic systems, vacuum engineering, control electronics, processor technologies, and quantum control systems. Several indigenous technologies, including precision power supplies, quantum control software, electronic modules and other critical hardware components, are already being evaluated and validated on the platform.</p><p>The successful achievement of 4 Kelvin represents the first major technical milestone from this national initiative. Operating at 4 Kelvin enables testing and characterisation of superconducting devices, quantum sensors, cryogenic electronics, single photon detectors, microwave systems, quantum communication components, and advanced quantum materials. These technologies are the essential building blocks of future quantum computers, secure communication systems, advanced sensing platforms and next generation scientific innovation, said a senior official of AQV.</p>.India's first open access quantum test beds launched in Amaravati.<p>This milestone establishes a critical national capability for quantum hardware testing and demonstrates India’s growing strength in advanced cryogenic engineering. It also sends a powerful message that world class quantum infrastructure can be designed, built, and operated in India.</p><p>The system will now continue cooling towards ultra-low millikelvin temperatures required for advanced superconducting quantum computing applications. Achieving these temperatures will unlock the next phase of quantum hardware testing and pave the way for future quantum processor development in India. The facility will continue to support collaborative research, startup innovation, prototype development, and talent creation for years to come.</p><p>“From identifying indigenous capabilities, to establishing India’s first Quantum Reference Facilities, to now achieving the 4 Kelvin milestone, Amaravati Quantum Valley is steadily building the foundation for India’s quantum hardware future. What is being built in Amaravati is more than a facility. It is a platform for innovation, a catalyst for deep technology development and a national asset that will help shape India’s position in the global quantum economy,” added the senior official.</p><p>It was in September 2025 scientists, researchers, startups and industry leaders met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and presented an assessment showing that nearly 85 per cent of the components required for quantum computing infrastructure could potentially be developed within India. Recognising the scale of the opportunity, the Naidu and the IT minister Nara Lokesh called for the creation of a complete indigenous quantum hardware ecosystem and articulated a bold vision of “Made in Amaravati for the World.”</p><p>To transform that vision into reality, Amaravati Quantum Valley partnered with Qbit Force and Qubitech to map India’s quantum hardware supply chain and identify opportunities for indigenous development, particularly in cryogenic technologies, which form the backbone of advanced quantum computing infrastructure.</p><p>In April 2026, this effort led to the establishment of India’s first Quantum Reference Facilities at Medha Towers, Amaravati, and SRM University. These facilities were created to provide startups, researchers, academic institutions, national laboratories, and industry partners with access to advanced testing and validation infrastructure for quantum hardware developed in India.</p><p>The Quantum Reference Facility serves as a national testbed and validation platform for quantum technologies.</p>