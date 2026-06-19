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Major milestone for Amaravati Quantum Valley as its indigenous Dilution Refrigerator attains -269°C

This marks one of the most important advances yet in India’s quest to build a complete homegrown quantum technology ecosystem.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:54 IST
IndiaAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naiduamravatiquantum technology

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