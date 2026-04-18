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MGNREGA's worst year in Andhra Pradesh: Employment collapses 23% amid policy transition

All 26 districts recorded a fall in person days, with NTR district suffering the steepest drop at 46.5 per cent, followed by Chittoor at 38.5 per cent and Annamayya at 30.9 per cent.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshEmploymentMGNREGA

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