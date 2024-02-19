'MILAN of navies' off Vizag coast from Monday

MILAN is being viewed as an excellent platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure the safety of maritime commerce for the growth and prosperity of all. Sea exercise would enhance interoperability, enable exchange of best practices and will boost confidence to undertake missions together in the future, to tackle common challenges.

MILAN, from a regional event, has metamorphosed into a prestigious maritime exercise with participation by friendly foreign countries across continents in MILAN 2024.

MILAN, a Multilateral Naval Exercise hosted by India, made a modest beginning in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1995. The navies of Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand participated in this edition.

This biennial congregation of friendly navies, over the last two and a half decades, has progressively grown in magnitude.

The previous edition, MILAN 2022 was held in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command. MILAN 2022 observed participation of 39 friendly foreign countries across continents.

“As the age-old adage goes, 'Oceans unite, they don't divide' - the seas connect all of us. In our professional lives, we navigate waters vastly separated by distance, but to a common destination of 'Camaraderie, Cohesion, Collaboration' - the theme of MILAN 2024. This spirit also derives from India's vision of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region. It is also a reaffirmation of India's G20 Presidency theme - 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future',” said chief of naval staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar.

He said that the 12th edition of MILAN aims to carry this shared idea forward. The events during this exercise will provide participants an invaluable opportunity to share operational insights in harbour, hone skills at sea, enhance camaraderie on the sports fields, and gain an exposure to Indian culture.