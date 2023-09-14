Misappropriation of government funds took place seamlessly under Naidu’s radar: AAG Ponnavolu

Andhra Pradesh government’s Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy observed that that the alleged Skill Development Scam in which former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested, exhibited a high level of skilled crime in diverting funds from the state government's exchequer.
“The then Chief Minister overpowered the entire project. Without the knowledge of the parent company Siemens AG, a German company the SISW which took up the project for skill development in Andhra Pradesh, made a bogus offer of Rs 3,330 Cr grant in aid,” he told media in Hyderabad on Thursday.
He noted that Siemens AG had never made such an offer covering 90 percent as mentioned in a Government Order (GO) that was issued related to setting up of Clusters of Excellence (CoE)- skill development centres.
Sudhakar Reddy who has been appearing in the courts on behalf of the CID in the alleged skill development scam, also said “despite advice that clearing the Rs 371 crore at the very concept stage of the project violates all regulations, the then Chief Minister Naidu disregarded their concerns and ordered to proceed with the project.
Subsequently, a substantial sum of Rs 371 crore was transferred from the AP state exchequer to Designtech, which reveals the sophisticated way of this fraudulent scheme."
"The misappropriation of government funds took place seamlessly. The GST officials from Pune alerted the AP government via a letter about the irregularities within the Skill Development Corporation, which was established during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure. On May 14, 2018, the GST authorities at Pune forwarded this information in a letter to the ACB DG in Andhra Pradesh. This scam, involving Rs. 371 cr from the state's finances, was brought to light through this correspondence. The letter was received by the government in power at that time, indicating the awareness of the Pune GST department's alerts but no further action was taken," he added.
Andhra Pradesh CID Chief N Sanjay who also participated in the joint conference along with Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and presented images of the files in which there are signatures of Chandrababu Naidu. “These signatures serve as compelling evidence of Naidu's involvement in the scam. We displayed Naidu’s signatures in answer to Pawan Kalyan’s question to whether there is a proof that Naidu has signed on documents in this case,“ Sanjay added.