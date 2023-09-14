Misappropriation of government funds took place seamlessly under Naidu’s radar: AAG Ponnavolu

He noted that Siemens AG had never made such an offer covering 90 percent as mentioned in a Government Order (GO) that was issued related to setting up of Clusters of Excellence (CoE)- skill development centres.

Sudhakar Reddy who has been appearing in the courts on behalf of the CID in the alleged skill development scam, also said “despite advice that clearing the Rs 371 crore at the very concept stage of the project violates all regulations, the then Chief Minister Naidu disregarded their concerns and ordered to proceed with the project.