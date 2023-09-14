‘Modi Notice’: K Kavitha calls ED summon over Delhi liquor case 'politically motivated'

Calling the notices issued by the ED highly politically motivated, the ruling BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dubbed the fresh summons notice issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the ‘Modi Notice’.
ED had recently issued a fresh notice to Kavitha summoning her on September 15 as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged Delhi liquor scam.
The fresh notice issued assumed significance amidst reports that another key accused in the scam Arun Rama Chandra Pillai had also turned approver.
“Yes I have received the notice and forwarded it to our BRS legal cell. I will act as per the advice of the legal cell. These notices are highly politically motivated. It’s the same modus operandi by the BJP in the poll bound states to serve such notices. We will take legal recourse. Since the political situation in Telangana is totally charged up, these notices were issued,” Kavitha, who was in Nizamabad on Thursday, told reporters.
She further said that the ED notices and probe into the alleged Delhi liquor scam was going on like a daily soap opera where the BJP led Centre had unleashed yet another episode by issuing a fresh notice by ED.
Kavitha had already in the past attended questioning by the ED in Delhi liquor scam.