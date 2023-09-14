‘Modi Notice’: K Kavitha calls ED summon over Delhi liquor case 'politically motivated'

Calling the notices issued by the ED highly politically motivated, the ruling BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dubbed the fresh summons notice issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the ‘Modi Notice’.

ED had recently issued a fresh notice to Kavitha summoning her on September 15 as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The fresh notice issued assumed significance amidst reports that another key accused in the scam Arun Rama Chandra Pillai had also turned approver.