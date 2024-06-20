Naidu kneels & bows at Amaravati, vows to build his dream project

Terming Amaravati and Polavaram projects as centres of creating assets, Naidu, on Thursday regretted that both of them got totally ruined because of the imprudence of the rulers of the previous government.

He also said that the government will release a white paper on the status of the works in Amaravati and also the way forward. He vowed to build Amaravati with a perfect plan.

Naidu on Thursday had a field visit of the entire capital region of Amaravati. Later, the Chief Minister told media persons that the former government has not only made a mockery but completely destroyed the people's capital.

During his field visit, Naidu personally examined the constructions that were completely destroyed by the previous government and expressed concern on seeing the ruins.

The Chief Minister who began his tour with the Praja Vedika in Undavalli which was totally demolished by the YSRCP government immediately after coming to power, moved to the place in Uddandarayunipalem where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone for the capital.

He offered prayers by kneeling on his knees and later visited the houses constructed for the MLAs and MLCs then houses built for the All India Service officers and the High Court judges.

He also saw the residential houses built for the Ministers, gazetted and non-gazetted officers and the apartment complexes being built for the fourth class employees. The Chief Minister asked for all the details like the extent of every house, the facilities available and the designs.

Talking to media persons at the CRDA Bhavan on the Seed Access Road, Naidu felt that the battle of the farmers who have given their lands for building the capital will remain in history as they continued their war for 1,631 days even after facing several cases and challenges.

"The farmers have called off their agitation with the confidence that their area will be developed after the change of government. The agitation of the farmers for the capital will remain as an example for the future generations," the Chief Minister observed.

In Andhra Pradesh, A stands for Amaravathi and P stands for Polavaram, he said, adding that Amaravati will remain as the people's capital and the youth can confidently work in their state without migrating to other states in search of employment.

Maintaining that the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent polls is a history, Naidu said that the people totally rejected a person as they feel that he is not fit to be as chief minister and confined him only to 11 seats.

Recalling that the Prime Minister has laid the foundation for the capital, the Chief Minister said that leaders from various parts of the country have presented the sacred soil and pure water from rivers to express solidarity.

Calling upon the people who voted for the YSRCP in these elections to rethink on what kind of leaders they have voted for, the Chief Minister asked them to self-examine what will be the future of the State if such kind of leaders remain in politics.