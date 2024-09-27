Naidu reiterates use of adulterated ghee to make Tirupati Laddus, refutes Jagan's claims

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that YSRCP has been falsely propagating that ghee that was adulterated with animal fat was not used to make iconic Tirupati Laddu prasadam.
Talking to reporters in Amaravati, Naidu also said that YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cancelled his visit to Tirumala temple as he didn't want to give a declaration.
“He's talking about humanity. There's a big difference between humanity and religious harmony. Like Pablo Escobar, Jagan's misdeeds are coming to light one by one. There's not much difference between Escobar and Jagan. They continue to perpetuate falsehoods and disseminate them through their respective newspapers and the media," the Andhra CM told reporters.
"He's lying as if the TTD EO said there was no adulteration in ghee. The EO repeatedly said that AR Company sent eight tankers, out of which four were used. Due to large-scale complaints, ghee from the remaining four tanks was sent to the lab. That means that already adulterated ghee from AR Foods' four previous tankers has been used to make the Laddus. They are even discounting the NDDB's report. Wouldn't we be at fault if we didn't disclose the report about ghee adulteration? How would God forgive us?” Naidu said.
He further said that every year after August 15, TTD performs Pavitrotsavamas, asking for forgiveness for unknowingly committing mistakes. However, due to ghee adulteration, they recently performed Samprokshanam and Shanti Homam.
"Jagan didn't want to go to Tirumala because he had to give a declaration. Jagan is claiming that the notices given to YSRCP leaders were given to him. Did anyone tell Jagan not to visit Tirumala? We have the responsibility to protect the sanctity of Tirumala temple. Should we remain silent if religious harmony is disturbed?" Naidu asked.
"Anyone with devotion to Sri Varu has the freedom to visit Tirumala. If people from other religions visit Tirumala, they should follow and respect the traditions there. No one told Jagan not to visit Tirumala, the TDP supremo said, adding, " Recent developments have hurt the sentiments of Sri Varu devotees, causing them distress. With thousands of people from religious groups and political parties gathering, police implemented Section 30 to prevent untoward incidents."
Getting back to the YSCRP chief, Naidu said, "I don't know what excuses Jagan has for not going to Tirumala. He's saying he was given notices for not going to Tirumala. He should show those notices. It's not right to try to deceive people by telling lies."
"All of us in public life should follow certain traditions. Every religion in our society has certain traditions and customs. They should be respected by everyone. Individuals are not greater than God's customs and traditions. No one should question in a way that defies them,” the Andhra CM said.
Published 27 September 2024, 16:47 IST