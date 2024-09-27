Naidu reiterates use of adulterated ghee to make Tirupati Laddus, refutes Jagan's claims

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that YSRCP has been falsely propagating that ghee that was adulterated with animal fat was not used to make iconic Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

Talking to reporters in Amaravati, Naidu also said that YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cancelled his visit to Tirumala temple as he didn't want to give a declaration.

“He's talking about humanity. There's a big difference between humanity and religious harmony. Like Pablo Escobar, Jagan's misdeeds are coming to light one by one. There's not much difference between Escobar and Jagan. They continue to perpetuate falsehoods and disseminate them through their respective newspapers and the media," the Andhra CM told reporters.

"He's lying as if the TTD EO said there was no adulteration in ghee. The EO repeatedly said that AR Company sent eight tankers, out of which four were used. Due to large-scale complaints, ghee from the remaining four tanks was sent to the lab. That means that already adulterated ghee from AR Foods' four previous tankers has been used to make the Laddus. They are even discounting the NDDB's report. Wouldn't we be at fault if we didn't disclose the report about ghee adulteration? How would God forgive us?” Naidu said.