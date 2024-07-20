Naidu tasks TDP MPs with bringing funds, projects to Andhra, performances to be reviewed every 3 months

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed the party MPs to focus on getting projects, funds and schemes from the Centre to the state during the upcoming Parliament session. He also said their performance will be reviewed every 3 months on how much funds and projects they could attract from the Centre, besides other issues.
Chairing the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting here, which is attended by the Ministers of the State Cabinet as well, Naidu assigned the duty of holding talks with the Union Ministers to various MPs of his partry regarding different schemes and policies. The TDPP has formulated a plan to get central funds for the development of the state with close coordination between the Ministers of the State Cabinet and the Union Ministers.
Keeping in view the interests of the state, the Chief Minister assigned portfolio-wise responsibilities to the State Cabinet Ministers and asked them to regularly be in touch with the Union Ministers. Making it clear that there is no question of compromising on the law and order situation of the state, Naidu said in the meeting that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is adopting fake narratives and is giving political colour to personal attacks.
Highlighting that no criminal, in the guise of politics, can escape from the law by committing crimes, the Chief Minister also asked the police officials to initiate stringent action against those resorting to criminal activities. Regretting that the collapse of the system is resulting in the thriving of criminal culture, Naidu said that Jagan is resorting to spreading false propaganda in the name of political violence only because his very existence is in danger now.
He directed the TDP MPs to also take necessary steps to meet the leaders concerned to ensure that the promises made to the state in the State Bifurcation Act are fulfilled.
"For the party to win the 2029 polls, steps should be taken from now onwards and the leaders should focus on the positive steps to be initiated which are beneficial for the people," the TDP supremo said. He also stressed the need for a close coordination between those in the government and those in the party. Every Minister and MP should visit the party office at least once in a week, he said.
YSRCP MPs to raise voice against atrocities in Andhra in parliament
On Saturday, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, too, held a meeting with his party MPs. Speaking in the party parliamentary meeting held in the camp office here on Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said YSRCP MPs will raise their voices in both houses of the Parliament discussing the murders, attacks, and property destruction happening in the state following the protest in the national capital on Wednesday and added that the aim is to bring nation-wide attention to these atrocities.
The YSRCP chief said the escalating violence and lawlessness in the state necessitate the imposition of President’s Rule and this will serve as a stern warning to those responsible, particularly Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He added that YSRCP will also demonstrate protest during Assembly sessions, challenging the government during the Governor's speech.
The former chief minister said the state government has failed miserably in maintaining law and order and the recent murder in Vinukonda exemplifies the brutality that prevails in the state. This incident was a deliberate attempt to send a message of fear to YSRCP members and supporters. The YSRCP President pointed out that the government, with the help of a section of media, is trying to distort the facts related to the Vinukonda incident and added that the bike burning incident is being falsely linked to the recent murder.