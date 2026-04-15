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Nara Lokesh appointed TDP 'national' working president

Lokesh is son of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshTDPNara LokeshAmaravati

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