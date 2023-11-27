Nara Lokesh resumes 'Yuva Galam Pada Yatra' in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: TDP scion Nara Lokesh on Monday resumed his 'Yuva Galam Pada Yatra' from Razole in Andhra Pradesh which he stopped on September 9 following the arrest of his father, party supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu by the CID

During his pada yatra, the villagers who are affected by the GAIL and the ONGC met him and submitted a memorandum in which they raised various issues that they are facing. The villagers said that on June 27, 2014 the GAIL pipelines in their area exploded resulting in the loss of 22 lives while several others suffered serious injuries.

TDP national general secretary, Lokesh, also assured affected villagers of Nagaram in P Gannavaram Assembly segment to take the matter to the notice of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) and the GAIL.



They mentioned in the memorandum that the then TDP government paid Rs 25 lakh each as ex gratia while the GAIL and the ONGC did not come forward to pay the compensation that they announced at the time of the incident. Even the promises made by the central agencies to adopt the village and to rebuild the houses that were damaged due to the blast were not fulfilled, they told Lokesh.

Only Rs 30 lakh has been paid till now for the reconstruction of the temple in the village, though at the time of the blast they estimated the damage to be Rs 80 lakh, they told Lokesh.

Several other promises like setting up a Skill Development Centre in the village to come to the rescue of the jobless youth, upgrading the primary health centre (PHC) as 100-bedded hospital and the compensation for the 17.5 acres of land in which the ONGC and the GAIL have set up their offices where Muslim Panjas were residing earlier was not paid, they said and made an appeal to Lokesh to resolve all these issues.



Responding to their appeal, Lokesh regretted that it was really unfortunate that the ONGC and the GAIL did not come to the rescue of the affected, though it is almost 10 years since the incident took place. Lokesh said that it is total responsibility and duty of the oil companies to help the affected when some unfortunate incidents take place.



Promising to rebuild the temples and help the Muslim panjas if the TDP is back in power, Nara Lokesh assured the affected villagers that the matter would be taken to the notice of the GAIL and ONGC officials and make sure that all the promises made to them are fulfilled.