<p>Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a civilian employee of the Indian Navy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>'s Gajuwaka area killed a woman, cut her body into pieces, stuffed the remains into two bags, and stored one bag in a refrigerator. He later surrendered before the police. </p><p>When officers brought him to his apartment for scene reconstruction on Monday afternoon, the victim's relatives and family members attempted to attack him.</p><p>According to sources in Gajuwaka police, Chintada Ravindra (35), a technician with the Navy, resided in an apartment in LV Nagar near Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. His wife had left for her parents home in Vizianagaram a month earlier for childbirth. On Sunday, Ravindra invited Mounika (29), a public sector bank employee in Visakhapatnam, whom he had known previously, to his residence. She arrived at his flat that afternoon, and the two spoke for a while before a fierce argument broke out. </p><p>Ravindra allegedly stabbed Mounika in a brutal manner, then chopped her body into pieces, placing the remains partly in the refrigerator and partly in a gunny sack, before eventually storing all the body parts inside the fridge. He subsequently walked into the nearest police station, recounted the entire incident, and surrendered to officials.</p>.Senior Maoist leader, eight others surrender in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Police escorted him to the crime scene and recovered body parts stored in two bundles inside the refrigerator. Ravindra claimed that Mounika had repeatedly harassed him for money and that he committed the murder because he could no longer endure the pressure. Police established that Ravindra is a native of Rajam in Vizianagaram district. Gajuwaka police took him into custody, registered a case, and initiated a formal investigation.</p><p>Police found that Ravindra and Mounika had first connected through a dating app during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Ravindra disclosed to police that he had already paid Mounika Rs 3.50 lakh over time, but she continued to demand more money.</p><p>Mounika arrived at Keerti Apartments in LV Nagar at around 1 PM on Sunday. Shortly after, a heated confrontation ensued between the two, culminating in the murder, according to the preliminary investigation. Police also noted that Ravindra had purchased knives in Gajuwaka beforehand, pointing to possible premeditation. Mounika's body was cut into three parts, two of which were kept in the refrigerator, while her head was reportedly disposed of at Darapalam in Visakhapatnam. Following the murder, Ravindra reportedly scrubbed away bloodstains and used perfume to mask any odour. He later called a friend, disclosed what had happened, and turned himself in to police on that friend's advice.</p><p>Mounika's father, a grief-stricken Venugopal, expressed both shock and anguish. "This is the first time we had even heard of this person. We had no idea our daughter was in contact with him. It is shocking to learn she was killed so brutally, without any wrongdoing on her part. We demand an impartial inquiry so that justice is served, ensuring this man never harms another woman again. Otherwise, the police should hand him over to us. My daughter worked in a public sector bank, and we were in the process of finding a match for her marriage. And then this happened," he said.</p>