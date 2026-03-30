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Navy technician kills woman in Visakhapatnam, stuffs dismembered body in refrigerator

When officers brought the accused to his apartment for scene reconstruction on Monday afternoon, the victim's relatives and family members attempted to attack him.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:19 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra Pradesh

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