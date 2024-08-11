NDA key ally TDP's Muslim leaders raise objections to Waqf Bill

Hyderabad: Muslim minority leaders of the NDA's key ally, the TDP, raised objections to at least 44 sections of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was recently introduced in the Lok Sabha and later sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

They sought wider consultations with all the stakeholders, especially Muslim religious organisations, before the bill was passed. “Very soon we are going to meet the member of the JPC, Guntur MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, to apprise him about our objections and concerns with the bill,” TDP minority cell state general secretary Muhammad Fathullah told DH.

Speaking to DH, Fathullah described the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as harmful and credited TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for sending the bill to JPC. Coincidentally, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, one of the members of the JPC, is the TDP's parliamentary chairperson.